Soccer-France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother's funeral
French national team coach Didier Deschamps will miss their World Cup match against Norway due to attending his mother's funeral.
- Country:
- France
Didier Deschamps is flying back to France to attend his mother's funeral and will not coach the team's last Group I game at the World Cup against Norway, the French federation said on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Guy Stephan will deputise in Deschamps' absence, the FFF added.