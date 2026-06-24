Soccer-Argentina march on after Messi-inspired wins, wary of tougher tests ahead

Argentina Have Emerged As Leading Contenders For The World Cup After Easing Past Algeria And Austria

Argentina have emerged as leading contenders for the World Cup after easing past Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring all five goals to secure top spot in ‌Group J.

The holders have made a commanding start, but coach Lionel Scaloni and his players were quick to play down their favouritism, stressing the challenges ahead. "This World Cup has nothing to do with playing favourites," Scaloni said after the win over Austria. "We will be there, we will be ‌one of the contenders, but it will be hard facing one of these big teams. But it will be hard for them ‌facing us."

Questions linger over the level of opposition Argentina have faced, echoing their preparations, in which Iceland were their first European opponents since their successful Qatar 2022 campaign. Messi, on the verge of turning 39 and having recently recovered from a muscle strain, arrived with doubts over his fitness and Argentina's potential reliance on him. But Scaloni's experienced ⁠squad, with ​many familiar faces from 2022, seem ⁠to have again united around their talisman.

"When Leo gets going, everyone follows," the coach said. Messi said the squad was truly united.

"This whole group lives this with great joy," ⁠he said. "When we come together, we enjoy being together, competing, training... We've already given people many joys, but we'll try to give them more." STRONG MIDFIELD

The midfield ​pairing of Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul has been key at both ends, while striker Julian Alvarez could still challenge ⁠Lautaro Martinez for a starting role after recovering from an ankle issue. Argentina's defence, nonetheless, has yet to face a significant test, and uncertainties in the sector remain.

Nicolas Tagliafico only just ⁠returned ​from injury, Cristian Romero went off injured for veteran Nicolas Otamendi against Austria, and full back spots have rotated between Tagliafico, Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel. Yet Argentina's cohesion has stood out.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground, the teams are very tough," said ⁠Molina. Defender Lisandro Martinez struck a similar note:

"We never lost our humility despite everything we've won, and that's what got us here," he said. Argentina ⁠returned to training on Tuesday in ⁠Kansas City, with starters limited to light regenerative work, while the rest of the squad underwent a more intense session featuring small-sided games and defensive-attacking drills.

The defending champions end their group stage campaign against ‌Jordan on Saturday in ‌Dallas. Scaloni is expected to make changes to the starting lineup.