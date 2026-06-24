Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons agree on 3-year, $54M deal with TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with ​tight end Kyle Pitts on Tuesday that includes a reported $36 million fully guaranteed, Pitts' agents told ​ESPN. The $18 million average annual value is the third-highest in NFL history for ‌a ​tight end behind San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle ($19.1 million AAV) and Arizona Cardinals standout Trey McBride ($19 million).

Soccer-Nothing impossible against Mexico despite Azteca challenge, says Czech coach

Czech coach Miroslav Koubek said his side must ignore Mexico's formidable World Cup record at the Azteca Stadium and keep believing in their dream of reaching the knockout stage when the teams ‌meet in a decisive Group A clash on Wednesday. Mexico have already secured a place in the knockout stage and guaranteed top spot in the group after victories over South Africa and South Korea.

Senators send No. 9 pick to Sharks for F William Eklund, 2 others

The Ottawa Senators didn't take long to decide how to spend the 2026 No. 9 overall pick acquired Sunday from the Florida Panthers. Two days after shipping captain Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers for three first-round picks and one ‌second-round selection, the Senators sent the Panthers' first-round selection to the San Jose Sharks for forwards William Eklund, Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda.

Soccer-'I'm back': Record-breaker Ronaldo fires Portugal to 5-0 win over Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics in ‌spectacular fashion, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups while netting twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 Group K rout of Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. After the match the 41-year-old shouted "I'm back, I'm back" into the television cameras -- an outpouring after critics had questioned his place in the team following a goal-scoring drought that had extended to 10 matches in major finals.

Mavericks announce hire of Dusty May as next head coach

The Dallas Mavericks officially announced the hire of Dusty May as their next head coach on Tuesday, a day after it was first reported that the Michigan coach ⁠was taking ​the job. May, 49, guided the Wolverines to a 37-3 record ⁠and an NCAA Tournament title in his second season in Ann Arbor in 2025-26.

Royals place All-Star 3B Maikel Garcia (hand) on 10-day injured list

The Kansas City Royals placed third baseman Maikel Garcia on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday because of muscle strain in his left hand. In a corresponding ⁠move, the Royals recalled utility infielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Omaha.

Soccer-Dallas artisan gives cowboy hat a World Cup twist

Nothing says Texas like a cowboy hat and, as World Cup fans have flocked to the Lone Star state, one Dallas-based bespoke milliner has sought to ​meet the very specific headwear demands of his new-found international customers. Along a quiet suburban street on the fringes of the city, Nicholas Fields sits in his front room workshop surrounded by the tools of his trade; assorted ⁠wooden hat blocks line the shelves as fur pelts lie draped over chairs and tables.

Soccer-Trump to present trophy at World Cup final, says Infantino

U.S. President Donald Trump will be on hand to present the World Cup final trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, FIFA president Gianni ⁠Infantino ​said on Tuesday. The global soccer boss has fostered an increasingly chummy relationship with the U.S. president and in December awarded him the inaugural edition of his invented FIFA Peace Prize, as Trump sought out sport's mega-watt spotlight.

NCAA approves rule change to cap athlete eligibility at 5 years

The NCAA's Division I cabinet, in a vote held Tuesday, unanimously approved changing its eligibility rules to a new model that gives all Div. I athletes five years of eligibility and eliminates all redshirts. ⁠The five-year clock implemented in the new format -- referred to as the age-based eligibility model by the NCAA -- will start ticking for athletes once they turn 19 or enroll in college (whichever happens first). The format won't become official until ⁠the Div. I cabinet finishes its meeting on Wednesday.

Soccer-England fail to ⁠break down stubborn Ghana in 0-0 draw

England failed to find a way through a resolute Ghana side and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday, a result which left both sides well placed to move into the next phase but was a disappointment for Thomas Tuchel’s side after ‌their opening 4-2 win over Croatia. Ghana, ‌who pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match, made their intentions clear right from the kickoff ​as they lined up to blunt England’s attacking style.