Chambal Ghariyals Eye MPL T20 Glory with Unbeaten Streak

Seamer Avesh Khan attributes the Chambal Ghariyals' success in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 2026 to the team's balanced lineup and fearless approach. With an unbeaten record, the Ghariyals gear up for a critical semi-final against Jabalpur Royal Lions at Holkar Stadium.

The Chambal Ghariyals have become a standout team this season, entering the knockout stage with significant momentum. A win in this semi-final sets them up against the victor of the Royal Nimar Eagles versus Rewa Jaguars match, in a much-anticipated final on Friday. Despite their impressive performance in the league, Avesh emphasized the team's commitment to maintaining its focus.

As the tournament progresses, Avesh Khan relishes sharing his international experience with younger squad members, contributing to their development. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's efforts to elevate both men's and women's cricket through this franchise-based tournament have been praised. Avesh highlights that increasing team participation offers a platform for players to showcase their skills and gain attention for major tournaments like the IPL.