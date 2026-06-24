Chambal Ghariyals Eye MPL T20 Glory with Unbeaten Streak

Seamer Avesh Khan credits the balanced and fearless approach of Chambal Ghariyals for their undefeated streak in the MPL T20 2026. As the team prepares for a semi-final clash against Jabalpur Royal Lions, they aim to secure a place in the finals and continue their remarkable campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 23:48 IST
Chambal Ghariyals Eye MPL T20 Glory with Unbeaten Streak
Avesh Khan. (Photo: Chambal Ghariyals). Image Credit: ANI

Seamer Avesh Khan attributes the Chambal Ghariyals' success in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 2026 to the team's balanced lineup and fearless approach. With an unbeaten record, the Ghariyals gear up for a critical semi-final against Jabalpur Royal Lions at Holkar Stadium.

The Chambal Ghariyals have become a standout team this season, entering the knockout stage with significant momentum. A win in this semi-final sets them up against the victor of the Royal Nimar Eagles versus Rewa Jaguars match, in a much-anticipated final on Friday. Despite their impressive performance in the league, Avesh emphasized the team's commitment to maintaining its focus.

As the tournament progresses, Avesh Khan relishes sharing his international experience with younger squad members, contributing to their development. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's efforts to elevate both men's and women's cricket through this franchise-based tournament have been praised. Avesh highlights that increasing team participation offers a platform for players to showcase their skills and gain attention for major tournaments like the IPL.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026