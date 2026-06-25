Morocco's Historic Journey to World Cup Success: A Tale of Triumph and Records

Morocco has etched its name in football history by securing a spot in the FIFA World Cup round of 32, following a thrilling 4-2 victory over Haiti in Group C. This victory in Atlanta marks Morocco as only the third African nation to achieve consecutive qualifications for the knockout stages, a feat previously attained by Nigeria and Ghana, according to OptaJoe.

In their previous World Cup appearance, Morocco advanced to the semifinals, making history as the first African nation to do so. Their current campaign adds two more records to their name: the highest number of goals scored by an African nation in FIFA World Cup history, totaling 26, as confirmed by the Confederation of African Football, and the most World Cup victories by an African team, with seven, according to ESPN Africa.

Haiti, however, made a memorable start in the match, scoring in the 10th minute due to a deflection off Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Achraf Hakimi's equalizer and subsequent goals by Ismael Saibari and Soufiane Rahimi turned the tide in Morocco's favor, ending in a decisive 4-2 victory. Morocco's win, characterized by strategic substitutions and a high-intensity attacking approach, sees them advance as group runners-up alongside Brazil, while Haiti exits the tournament with pride after a spirited performance.