Foreign banks are stepping into the Vietnamese financial landscape with hard-currency loans as local banks face escalating funding costs and governmental pressure to spur credit for economic growth, according to bankers and analysts. Offshore funding emerges as a crucial factor for Communist Party head To Lam’s expansive economic strategy, requiring banks to finance infrastructure projects valued at an estimated $200 billion, aiming for 10% annual growth through 2030 despite financial pressures.

Banks from China, Taiwan, and the Middle East are reportedly showing interest in Vietnam’s market, with proposed syndicated deals reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, Fitch Ratings' Willie Tanoto noted. Japan and South Korea have already invested in Vietnam’s largest banks. A recent $721 million international loan by HDBank, among others, exemplifies the ongoing trend as foreign banks like Standard Chartered, Commerzbank, and MUFG Bank participate.

As Vietnam copes with rising domestic interest rates, foreign funding offers economically favorable terms. Although offshore borrowing rises, the central bank’s adjustments to credit-growth targets and deposit collection issues persist. This trend underscores Vietnam’s dependency on banks to fuel growing investment requirements, highlighting potential risks despite attractive foreign financial options.