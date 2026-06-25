Union Minister underlines anti-doping push, expands reach of 'Know Your Medicine'

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a pivotal review meeting of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi on Thursday. The session aimed to evaluate the lab's operational efficiency, capabilities, and strategic direction, according to a statement by the Union Sports Ministry.

Mandaviya underscored the importance of anti-doping measures, announcing mandatory awareness sessions for athletes in the National Games and Khelo India events. These efforts are intended to embed anti-doping awareness early in athletes' careers, promoting clean competition and preventing unintentional doping violations.

In a bid to expand public outreach, Mandaviya revealed plans to translate the 'Know Your Medicine' mobile application into regional languages. This initiative seeks to empower athletes, coaches, and support personnel with accessible anti-doping information, thereby facilitating informed decision-making. He also emphasized broadening NDTL's global influence by increasing international sample testing at the laboratory.

Mandaviya pointed to NDTL's escalating technical prowess and conforming to global standards as key to its growing participation in the international anti-doping domain. The lab has played a crucial role in significant sporting events, advanced testing techniques like Dried Blood Spot (DBS), and recently synthesized reference materials vital to anti-doping science, enhancing its testing capabilities and reinforcing fair play.

The meeting drew participation from notable attendees including Shreyasi Singh, Shooter and Minister for Industries and Sports, Bihar; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports); senior Ministry officials; National Sports Federation representatives; eminent scientists; and PL Sahu, Director & CEO (I/c), National Dope Testing Laboratory.