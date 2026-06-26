Yuvraj Sandhu Strives as Molinari Sets Course Record at Italian Open

Yuvraj Sandhu started the Italian Open with an even par 71, ranking T-93. Local golfer Eduardo Molinari set a new course record with an 8-under 63. Joaquim Niemann follows with a 7-under 64. Sandhu aims for a better second round to advance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:33 IST
Yuvraj Sandhu Strives as Molinari Sets Course Record at Italian Open
Indian golf player Yuvraj Sandhu (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI

Yuvraj Sandhu's opening round at the Circolo Golf Torino concluded with a score of even par 71, positioning him at T-93 on the leaderboard of the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia. However, it was local hero Eduardo Molinari who stole the spotlight, setting a new course record with an impressive 8-under 63, seizing the lead as the first day unfolded. Joaquim Niemann closely trails Molinari with a 7-under 64, maintaining pressure near the top.

Sandhu's round began positively with a birdie on the front nine, but a bogey on the third and eighth hole left him even par at the turn. Despite an early birdie on the back nine's 11th hole, a late bogey on the 17th forced him to settle for a 71. Determined to make his fourth cut of the 2026 season, Sandhu aims for a more robust performance in the second round.

Eduardo Molinari, who last celebrated a title at the Trophee Hassan II in 2017, hopes this strong start can rejuvenate a challenging year, having made only two cuts in six appearances. His opening round included ten birdies and two bogeys. Meanwhile, Niemann's solid performance featured eight birdies and a single bogey, indicating a thrilling battle ahead. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026