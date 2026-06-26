Yuvraj Sandhu Strives as Molinari Sets Course Record at Italian Open

Yuvraj Sandhu's opening round at the Circolo Golf Torino concluded with a score of even par 71, positioning him at T-93 on the leaderboard of the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia. However, it was local hero Eduardo Molinari who stole the spotlight, setting a new course record with an impressive 8-under 63, seizing the lead as the first day unfolded. Joaquim Niemann closely trails Molinari with a 7-under 64, maintaining pressure near the top.

Sandhu's round began positively with a birdie on the front nine, but a bogey on the third and eighth hole left him even par at the turn. Despite an early birdie on the back nine's 11th hole, a late bogey on the 17th forced him to settle for a 71. Determined to make his fourth cut of the 2026 season, Sandhu aims for a more robust performance in the second round.

Eduardo Molinari, who last celebrated a title at the Trophee Hassan II in 2017, hopes this strong start can rejuvenate a challenging year, having made only two cuts in six appearances. His opening round included ten birdies and two bogeys. Meanwhile, Niemann's solid performance featured eight birdies and a single bogey, indicating a thrilling battle ahead. (ANI)