Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar hovered near multi-month lows against major currencies on Tuesday as investors reevaluated the likelihood of imminent monetary tightening. Sentiment remained fragile due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The euro traded at $1.1581 during early Asian trading, close to Monday's two-month high of $1.1614. Sterling maintained near its previous session’s three-month peak at $1.3548. Last week, U.S. retail sales data fell for the first time in nine months, following unexpected job losses and mild inflation, prompting investors to reduce expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Traders predicted a 35% chance of a Fed rate increase in September, down from 52.2% last week, using the CME FedWatch tool. However, analysts remain cautious about inflation trends, especially with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut and U.S.-Iran negotiations stalled.

The bond market faced rising yields as traders monitored the potential impacts of high oil prices and prolonged Strait of Hormuz closure. Brent crude futures rose to $91.14 a barrel, reaching their highest since July 30 on Monday. Bond yields worldwide surged, with the 30-year yields at their highest in nearly 20 years.

In the U.S., recent Treasury auctions have drawn attention due to the high yields investors demand, influenced by concerns over America's fiscal discipline. Chief strategist at Ameriprise Financial, Anthony Saglimbene, noted investor unease over U.S. debt and the need for higher yield requirements.

The yen remained weak, with focus shifting to the Bank of Japan's upcoming meeting where rate hikes are anticipated. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar firmed slightly, reaching its strongest point since early June, while the New Zealand dollar held steady.