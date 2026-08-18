Market Turbulence: Oil Prices Rise as U.S.-Iran Tensions Intensify

Oil prices have risen amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions following the expiration of a tenuous truce, with Tehran adopting a 'fully offensive' stance. Stock markets have reacted cautiously, while bond yields and gold also saw increases. The U.S. dollar weakened, and cryptocurrencies showed modest gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 06:43 IST
Market Turbulence: Oil Prices Rise as U.S.-Iran Tensions Intensify
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Oil prices ticked upward and bond yields climbed at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday, reacting to a fresh flare-up in U.S.-Iran tension as a 60-day truce concluded with Tehran's pivot to a 'fully offensive' military posture.

The MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, gained 0.8% driven by South Korea's robust market performance post-holiday. The Nikkei 225 dipped slightly, while U.S. e-mini futures showed little change. Significant movements in U.S. Treasury yields were noted, particularly a historic high in the 30-year counterpart.

Market analysts highlighted the absence of diplomatic reassurances from the Trump administration amidst rising tensions, marking a difference from past patterns. U.S. economic data underscored a risk-off sentiment, exacerbated by an unexpected retail sales dip and renewed Middle East concerns that propelled oil prices upward.

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