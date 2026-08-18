Strengthening Ties: South Korea's Independent Defence Goals

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need for a robust alliance with the U.S. alongside developing independent national defense. He advocated for the scheduled wartime operational control transfer to a Seoul-led command, highlighting this step as crucial for strengthening South Korea's strategic autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 06:48 IST
Strengthening Ties: South Korea's Independent Defence Goals
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In a statement on Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung underscored the importance of a robust alliance between the United States and South Korea. He emphasized that an independent national defense strategy is essential alongside the existing partnership with the U.S.

During a cabinet meeting, President Lee highlighted the significance of proceeding with the planned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON). This move aims to shift command of South Korean forces from Washington to a Seoul-led Future Combined Forces Command.

Lee's remarks reflect South Korea's ongoing efforts to bolster its strategic autonomy while maintaining strong ties with the United States, illustrating the nation's dual approach in defense and international relations.

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