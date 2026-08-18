Controversial Release of Kentucky Woman Sparks Debate Over Vandalism at WWII Memorial

A Kentucky woman, accused of vandalizing the World War II Memorial in Washington, was ordered to be released by a U.S. judge, according to court records. The decision has sparked criticism from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington.

Melissa Farris, 41, faced two felony charges after being taken into custody last week. As conditions for her release, she surrendered her passport and agreed not to leave the continental U.S. without court permission. The Justice Department criticized the judge's decision and expressed concerns about Farris being a "risk of flight."

The memorial was damaged with soap and graffiti, and in earlier videos, Farris was seen spray-painting it. Her alleged aim was to highlight U.S. tax dollars' misuse, corporate wrongdoings, and other issues. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 3, amidst political tension, with President Trump previously expressing anger over similar cases handled by Pirro.