Oleksandr Usyk Vacates Heavyweight Titles for Final Fight

Oleksandr Usyk has vacated his heavyweight titles, including his WBC, WBA, and IBF belts, to pursue a final fight in his career. The undefeated Ukrainian aims to end his storied boxing journey in the United States, having conquered the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oleksandr Usyk Said On Friday He Had Vacated His Wbc | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:22 IST
Oleksandr Usyk Vacates Heavyweight Titles for Final Fight

Ukrainian boxing sensation Oleksandr Usyk announced on Friday his decision to vacate the WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight championships, aiming to focus on a final career fight.

The 39-year-old, who has won all 25 of his professional bouts, rose to prominence by defeating notable figures like Tyson Fury, marking Fury's first defeat, and Anthony Joshua, whom he beat twice. Usyk explained via an Instagram video that leaving his titles allows other athletes to compete for them.

Usyk's sporting director, Sergey Lapin, revealed to ESPN that Usyk's ultimate goal is to conclude his boxing legacy in the United States. Having been an undisputed cruiserweight in 2018 and later securing heavyweight titles, Usyk's career remains illustrious, highlighted by his unanimous decision win over Joshua and outpointing Fury twice.

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