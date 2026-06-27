Young Brazilian Prodigy Ready to Face Japan Challenge

Nineteen-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan is making waves in the World Cup, readying himself for a tough match against Japan in the round of 32. With a standout performance against Scotland, Rayan's journey has been nothing short of phenomenal, marking significant milestones along the way.

His impressive playstyle has earned him a starting spot after Barcelona's Raphinha was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Despite this setback, Rayan swiftly stepped up, creating crucial opportunities for Brazil, including setting up an essential goal against Scotland.

As Rayan prepares for the clash with Japan, the young footballer acknowledges the strength of his opponents and highlights the importance of defensive duties. His commitment to learning and adapting signals a bright future for Brazil's national team as they chase a sixth World Cup victory.