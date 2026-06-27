From Cricket Boundaries to Baseball Mounds: Liam Plunkett's Sporting Transition

Former England Cricketer Liam Plunkett Swapped His Cricket Colours For A Baseball Glove On Friday

Liam Plunkett, renowned for his exploits on the cricket field, has ventured into a new sporting arena, swapping his cricket gear for a baseball glove with the Oakland Ballers.

The ex-England cricketer, part of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad, impressed during his debut in the Pioneer Baseball League, securing a strikeout against the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds at Raimondi Park.

Plunkett, under the Pioneer League's 'marketing player' rule, reflected on the unique experience, describing his mix of pitching and bowling as unusual, yet rewarding.