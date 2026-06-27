From Cricket Boundaries to Baseball Mounds: Liam Plunkett's Sporting Transition

Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett has made his baseball debut with the Oakland Ballers, securing a strikeout in the Pioneer Baseball League, an independent MLB Partner League. Known for his role in England's 2019 World Cup win, Plunkett transitioned to baseball after relocating to the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former England Cricketer Liam Plunkett Swapped His Cricket Colours For A Baseball Glove On Friday | Updated: 27-06-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 11:14 IST
From Cricket Boundaries to Baseball Mounds: Liam Plunkett's Sporting Transition

Liam Plunkett, renowned for his exploits on the cricket field, has ventured into a new sporting arena, swapping his cricket gear for a baseball glove with the Oakland Ballers.

The ex-England cricketer, part of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad, impressed during his debut in the Pioneer Baseball League, securing a strikeout against the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds at Raimondi Park.

Plunkett, under the Pioneer League's 'marketing player' rule, reflected on the unique experience, describing his mix of pitching and bowling as unusual, yet rewarding.

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