Trackhouse Glory: Fernandez and Ogura's Historic 1-2 Finish at Dutch GP Sprint

Raul Fernandez clinched victory at the Dutch Grand Prix sprint race, leading a historic 1-2 finish for Trackhouse as Ai Ogura secured second. This milestone comes amid new MotoGP rules banning front holeshot devices. Key players extended their championship leads while others strategize improvements for tomorrow's race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trackhouse Rider Raul Fernandez Delivered A Dominant Performance To Win Saturdays Sprint Race At The Dutch Grand Prix | Updated: 27-06-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 19:56 IST
Trackhouse Glory: Fernandez and Ogura's Historic 1-2 Finish at Dutch GP Sprint

Raul Fernandez showcased a masterclass performance at the Dutch Grand Prix sprint race, overtaking pole sitter Jorge Martin early to secure his second win this season. His triumph marked a historic moment for the Trackhouse team as Ai Ogura finished only 0.362 seconds behind, achieving the team's first-ever 1-2 finish in a sprint event.

The race, unfolding under newly implemented MotoGP regulations prohibiting front holeshot devices, saw significant strategic maneuvers. Fernandez expressed satisfaction with their performance, while Ogura acknowledged areas for improvement, despite a solid run. The intensity extended to Bezzecchi, who maintained his lead in the championship rankings amidst fierce competition.

The drama continued as Marc Marquez gained a position post-race due to Francesco Bagnaia's penalty for exceeding track limits. This tactical race not only highlighted individual achievements but also reshuffled the leaderboard, setting the stage for promising rivalries.

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