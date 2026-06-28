Toulouse Triumphs Amidst Thunderstorms: A Fourth Consecutive Top 14 Victory

Toulouse Clinched A Fourth Consecutive Top Title On Saturday With A Victory Over Montpellier In The French Championship Final At The Stade De France

In a dramatic showdown at the Stade de France, Toulouse claimed a fourth consecutive Top 14 title, outplaying Montpellier 28-20 in the French championship final. The victory underlines their formidable presence in domestic rugby, marking their sixth title in seven seasons.

The match saw intense moments, beginning with a decisive try by hooker Peato Mauvaka in the early minutes. Despite competitive exchanges and a brief interruption due to severe thunderstorms, Toulouse showcased exceptional skill with Mauvaka adding a second try and Antoine Dupont securing another just before halftime.

Despite Montpellier's spirited comeback in the second half, Toulouse maintained their lead with resilience, enduring harsh conditions and concluding the game with unwavering determination. This triumph not only celebrates their rugby prowess but extends their winning streak in domestic finals.