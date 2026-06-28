U.S. Military Action Targets Iranian Sites Amid Ceasefire Violation

Us President Donald Trump Said On Saturday That The Us Military Struck Iranian Missile And Drone Storage Locations

In a significant escalation of tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that American military forces launched strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar installations. The military action was in response to what the U.S. claims is a violation of a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration over the violations. 'There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,' he wrote, indicating a stern warning to Iran.

The President further emphasized that should the situation deteriorate, the Islamic Republic of Iran might no longer exist, highlighting the gravity of the U.S. stance if Iran persists in its alleged breaches.