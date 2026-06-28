Egypt's World Cup Hurdle: Salah's Injury Puts Clash with Australia in Jeopardy

Egyptian football captain Mohamed Salah faces a hamstring strain, casting doubt on his participation in the World Cup last-32 clash against Australia. While Salah has begun treatment, regular left back Ahmed Fatouh's injury further hinders the team. Egypt secured a knockout stage spot by finishing second in Group G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Egypt Captain Mohamed Salah Is Suffering From A Hamstring Issue But The Egyptian Football Association Efa Gave No Indication On Saturday Whether He Would Be Fit For His Countrys World Cup Last Clash With Australia On Friday Salah Was Substituted During Egypts Draw With Iran On Friday After Complaining Of Pain | Updated: 28-06-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 04:15 IST
Egypt's World Cup Hurdle: Salah's Injury Puts Clash with Australia in Jeopardy
Mohamed Salah

Egyptian football captain Mohamed Salah is dealing with a hamstring issue, leaving uncertainty about his participation in Friday's crucial World Cup last-32 match against Australia. The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) withheld specifics about Salah's readiness following his substitution during Egypt's draw with Iran.

Salah, 34, was substituted after feeling pain, later confirmed as a hamstring strain through scans, according to a statement by team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela. Despite scoring once and assisting twice during Egypt's group stages, Salah's fitness is now a key concern. Meanwhile, Ahmed Fatouh, the team's regular left back, is unlikely to return by Friday due to a hamstring tear.

Centre back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who joined the World Cup squad after an injury-ridden season with Ligue 1's Nice, suffered an ankle bruise but is expected to be fit to face Australia. After accumulating five points to finish second in Group G, Egypt prepares to tackle Australia in Dallas for a place in the World Cup round of 16.

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