Daria Snigur Stuns Svitolina in Wimbledon Shock

Eighth seed Elina Svitolina was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon by fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur, who won 7-5, 6-2. Svitolina, a former semi-finalist, couldn't maintain her initial 4-0 lead, allowing world number 77 Snigur to clinch the match in just 68 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eighth Seed Elina Svitolina Was Sent Spinning Out Of Wimbledon In The Opening Round After A Defeat By Fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:59 IST
Daria Snigur Stuns Svitolina in Wimbledon Shock
Elina Svitolina

Eighth seed Elina Svitolina experienced a shocking early exit from Wimbledon on Tuesday, falling to fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

Svitolina, who has previously reached the semi-finals at the All England Club twice, took an early 4-0 lead but could not sustain her momentum. Snigur's powerful game brought her back into contention, eventually taking the first set.

As darkness loomed, Snigur broke Svitolina's serve in the second set's fifth game, leading to a swift 68-minute victory. This match marked Snigur's first top-10 win of 2023, setting the stage for a second-round encounter with French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

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