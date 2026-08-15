Devastation in Indonesia: Earthquake Leaves Disastrous Impact

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Indonesia, leaving in its wake a tragic toll of at least 20 dead, according to the local rescue agency. The initial quake occurred early Saturday, followed by dozens of aftershocks.

Tsunami waves, reaching nearly a meter high, swept through areas of the region, although the tsunami warning was withdrawn three hours post-quake. In Maumere, the epicenter, rescuers discovered 20 deceased, with injuries and individuals trapped under debris reported by Fathur Rahman, head of the city's rescue agency.

Nagekeo, closest to the seismic activity, is still unreachable due to landslides blocking access, with attempts to reach it by ferry facing obstacles. Communications are down, hindering further rescue plans. Authorities reported structural damage, power outages, and traffic chaos, impacting thousands across affected areas.