Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud Shines with the Ball

Bangladesh's paceman Hasan Mahmud made a significant impact in the match against Australia by dismissing both of Australia's openers. By the time tea was reached, Australia was on 51 for two in their second innings, trailing Bangladesh by 177 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 11:09 IST
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud Shines with the Ball
Hasan Mahmud
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's talented paceman Hasan Mahmud delivered a stellar performance with the ball, claiming the wickets of both Australia's openers. His excellent spell put the hosts in a commanding position as Australia went to tea at 51 for two in their second innings.

Despite starting strong, the visitors struggled to keep up with Mahmud's pace and skill, losing two crucial wickets early in their innings. This setback left Australia trailing by 177 runs, adding pressure as they seek to close the gap.

Mahmud's performance underscores his growing reputation as a key player in Bangladesh's bowling lineup, capable of causing trouble for top opposing batsmen on the international stage.

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