Jack Draper's Struggles Persist: Another Injury Blow at Cincinnati Open

Jack Draper's ongoing battle with injuries resulted in another early exit from a major tournament, as he lost to Martin Landaluce in the first round of the Cincinnati Open. Despite a promising performance, leading 5-2 in the second set, Draper could not secure a victory.

Having suffered multiple injuries, including a bone injury in his arm and a recent knee issue, Draper's career has taken a hit since reaching a career-high ranking in 2025. His emotions ran high after an earlier defeat at the Canadian Open, marking a challenging comeback trail.

Draper's current rank of 143rd means he will need to undergo qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open, where he was previously a semi-finalist. The tournament begins on August 30, presenting another crucial juncture in Draper's career.