Jack Draper's Struggles Persist: Another Injury Blow at Cincinnati Open

Jack Draper faced another setback with a first-round loss to Martin Landaluce at the Cincinnati Open. Despite reaching a career-high ranking in 2025, injuries have plagued Draper's recent performances. With withdrawals and early exits, he now faces the challenge of qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 09:45 IST
Jack Draper's Struggles Persist: Another Injury Blow at Cincinnati Open
Jack Draper
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jack Draper's ongoing battle with injuries resulted in another early exit from a major tournament, as he lost to Martin Landaluce in the first round of the Cincinnati Open. Despite a promising performance, leading 5-2 in the second set, Draper could not secure a victory.

Having suffered multiple injuries, including a bone injury in his arm and a recent knee issue, Draper's career has taken a hit since reaching a career-high ranking in 2025. His emotions ran high after an earlier defeat at the Canadian Open, marking a challenging comeback trail.

Draper's current rank of 143rd means he will need to undergo qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open, where he was previously a semi-finalist. The tournament begins on August 30, presenting another crucial juncture in Draper's career.

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