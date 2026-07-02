Wimbledon Day Four: Samsonova, Fritz, and De Minaur Advance Amidst Thrilling Matches

Day four at Wimbledon showcased exciting matches, with Liudmila Samsonova defeating Diana Shnaider, Taylor Fritz overcoming Patrick Kypson, and Alex de Minaur securing a win over Adrian Mannarino. As the day progressed, fans eagerly anticipated matches featuring top players like Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev, amidst clear skies and pleasant temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Samsonova Defeats Shnaider Last Years Quarterfinalist Liudmila Samsonova | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:59 IST
Wimbledon Day Four: Samsonova, Fritz, and De Minaur Advance Amidst Thrilling Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fourth day of Wimbledon was filled with electrifying matches as players competed under clear skies and temperate weather. Liudmila Samsonova triumphed over 15th seed Diana Shnaider in a grueling 6-4 4-6 6-2 match, securing her spot in the third round against Marie Bouzkova.

In another highlight, last year's semi-finalist Taylor Fritz, ranked sixth, showcased his prowess by defeating fellow American Patrick Kypson convincingly with scores of 6-2 6-2 7-5. Meanwhile, Australian Alex de Minaur dominated French player Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-2 6-2, advancing to the next round.

Fans were also excited for the matches later in the day featuring defending women's champion Iga Swiatek against Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court, and French Open champion Alexander Zverev facing Valentin Royer on Court One. The atmosphere was palpable as anticipation built for these key contests.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
3
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
4
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026