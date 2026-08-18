West Bengal Minister Lambasts Jharkhand Over Exam Controversy

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh criticized Jharkhand's delayed response in canceling the JSSC-CGL examination amidst student protests. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren subsequently announced cancellation of exams by TDPL and ordered a probe. The protest stemmed from alleged examination irregularities, prompting calls for thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:08 IST
West Bengal Minister Lambasts Jharkhand Over Exam Controversy
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh lambasted the Jharkhand government on Tuesday for its sluggish response to student demands regarding the JSSC-CGL examinations. The delay in addressing these demands eventually led to mass protests and a controversial police response involving lathi-charges.

This outcry caught the attention of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who on Monday conceded to the demands by nullifying the examinations conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). Soren announced the cancellation of these exams, their results, and any associated activities, declaring a comprehensive investigation into examination practices since 2014.

The escalating situation has cast a spotlight on alleged irregularities within the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams, prompting Soren to pledge transparent reforms and an inquiry led by a retired judge. This comes amid ongoing protests and scrutiny over appointment-related discrepancies.

TRENDING

1
Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Global
2
India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

Global
3
Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Global
4
Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026