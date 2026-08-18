West Bengal Minister Lambasts Jharkhand Over Exam Controversy

In a sharp critique, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh lambasted the Jharkhand government on Tuesday for its sluggish response to student demands regarding the JSSC-CGL examinations. The delay in addressing these demands eventually led to mass protests and a controversial police response involving lathi-charges.

This outcry caught the attention of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who on Monday conceded to the demands by nullifying the examinations conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). Soren announced the cancellation of these exams, their results, and any associated activities, declaring a comprehensive investigation into examination practices since 2014.

The escalating situation has cast a spotlight on alleged irregularities within the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams, prompting Soren to pledge transparent reforms and an inquiry led by a retired judge. This comes amid ongoing protests and scrutiny over appointment-related discrepancies.