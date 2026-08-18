Unity and Patriotism Shine in Mumbai's Grand Independence Day Celebration

Led by MP Shri Ravindra Waikar, Mumbai North-West celebrated Independence Day with a 100-foot flag and tribute to soldiers, promoting national unity and community participation. The event emphasized the importance of honoring the Armed Forces and engaging youth in building a united, progressive India beyond formal ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:03 IST
Unity and Patriotism Shine in Mumbai's Grand Independence Day Celebration
MP Ravindra Waikar Leads Grand Independence Day Celebrations in Mumbai North-West; Pays Tribute to 100+ Foot National Flag and Honours Serving & Former Soldiers. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai's North-West saw a vibrant display of patriotism and unity this Independence Day, spearheaded by Member of Parliament Shri Ravindra Waikar. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Waikar led celebrations on August 15 across the constituency, focusing on national involvement and civic unity.

A towering 100-foot national flag at Jogeshwari's Matoshree Club became a central point of the celebrations. The atmosphere was electric with community representatives, social workers, police officials, and citizens collectively embracing India's independence spirit. Emphasizing the Tricolour as more than a symbol, Waikar expressed that it embodies India's unity, sovereignty, and shared aspirations.

A significant part of the event was the honor bestowed upon active and veteran soldiers from the constituency, recognizing their sacrifices for the nation. Each soldier was acknowledged by Waikar, who stressed society's duty to honor their continuous legacy. This initiative highlighted the vital role of national days in bringing different societal sections together, fostering collaboration in pursuit of a shared national identity under the Indian flag.

TRENDING

1
Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Global
2
India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

Global
3
Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Global
4
Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026