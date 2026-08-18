Unity and Patriotism Shine in Mumbai's Grand Independence Day Celebration

Mumbai's North-West saw a vibrant display of patriotism and unity this Independence Day, spearheaded by Member of Parliament Shri Ravindra Waikar. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Waikar led celebrations on August 15 across the constituency, focusing on national involvement and civic unity.

A towering 100-foot national flag at Jogeshwari's Matoshree Club became a central point of the celebrations. The atmosphere was electric with community representatives, social workers, police officials, and citizens collectively embracing India's independence spirit. Emphasizing the Tricolour as more than a symbol, Waikar expressed that it embodies India's unity, sovereignty, and shared aspirations.

A significant part of the event was the honor bestowed upon active and veteran soldiers from the constituency, recognizing their sacrifices for the nation. Each soldier was acknowledged by Waikar, who stressed society's duty to honor their continuous legacy. This initiative highlighted the vital role of national days in bringing different societal sections together, fostering collaboration in pursuit of a shared national identity under the Indian flag.