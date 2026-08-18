Bangalore Watch Company™: Crafting Stories of Modern India in Timepieces

Bangalore Watch Company™ blends storytelling with innovation in its new 'Forty-Seven' pocket watch, inspired by the formative years of modern India. Combining traditional design and contemporary craftsmanship, this watch pays homage to India's rich history and advancements, available for pre-order on August 11, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:09 IST
Bangalore Watch Company™: Crafting Stories of Modern India in Timepieces
Bangalore Watch Company - Forty Seven. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore Watch Company™ introduces 'Forty-Seven,' a pocket watch celebrating the formative years of modern India. With a vintage design inspired by the mid-20th century, it reflects India's transition from a nascent economy to a powerhouse in science and technology.

The watch features a surgical-grade steel casing in vintage gold, a linen pattern inspired by the self-reliance movement, and Swiss quartz movement for precision. It combines traditional craftsmanship with modern storytelling, offering a personalized experience for every owner.

Co-Founders Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj emphasize the brand's commitment to innovation and narrative. Priced at USD 1250, 'Forty-Seven' will be available for pre-order on August 11, 2026, exemplifying Bangalore Watch Company's pioneering role in India's luxury watch industry.

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