Bangalore Watch Company™: Crafting Stories of Modern India in Timepieces

Bangalore Watch Company™ introduces 'Forty-Seven,' a pocket watch celebrating the formative years of modern India. With a vintage design inspired by the mid-20th century, it reflects India's transition from a nascent economy to a powerhouse in science and technology.

The watch features a surgical-grade steel casing in vintage gold, a linen pattern inspired by the self-reliance movement, and Swiss quartz movement for precision. It combines traditional craftsmanship with modern storytelling, offering a personalized experience for every owner.

Co-Founders Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj emphasize the brand's commitment to innovation and narrative. Priced at USD 1250, 'Forty-Seven' will be available for pre-order on August 11, 2026, exemplifying Bangalore Watch Company's pioneering role in India's luxury watch industry.