Indian Duo Clinches Historic Gold in World Rowing Cup

Indian Army soldiers, Havildar Lakshay and Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh, made history by securing India's first-ever gold medal in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne. This achievement is hailed as a pivotal moment for Indian rowing and a testament to the athletes' dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:10 IST
Indian Duo Clinches Historic Gold in World Rowing Cup
Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitates rowers Lakshay, Ujjwal (Photo: Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army)). Image Credit: ANI

In a monumental achievement for Indian sports, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth honored Havildar Lakshay and Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh for securing India's first gold medal at the World Rowing Cup. Competing in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls event, the dynamic duo clocked an impressive 6:26.09 in Lucerne, outpacing contenders from Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

This groundbreaking win marks a significant milestone in the history of Indian rowing, with the pair hailing from the Army Rowing Node, a key hub for nurturing rowing talent. In a congratulatory post, the Indian Army lauded the athletes, emphasizing the pride this victory brings to both the army and the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his congratulations, describing the win as a 'golden achievement' for Indian rowing. He praised the athletes' dedication and perseverance, highlighting their stellar performance as a symbol of the sport's growing prowess in India. The duo's success is a shining example of hard work and determination paying off on the global stage.

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