Heatwave Hits Wimbledon: Keeping Cool On and Off The Court

With The Temperatures Set To Rise Again In London

With temperatures on the rise again in London, Wimbledon organizers are stepping up measures to keep fans and players comfortable amid the heat.

Following last week's heatwave, which broke records for June, the new week of the tournament is expected to see temperatures hit 30 Celsius. The All England Club has increased awareness efforts, advising spectators to wear hats and take shade breaks, while also adding more water points around the grounds.

Players have scrambled to secure air-conditioning units for rented accommodations, although many had to settle for fans due to high demand. Tennis London, an agency managing tournament accommodations, reported a surge in requests last week.