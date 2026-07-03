Heatwave Hits Wimbledon: Keeping Cool On and Off The Court

As temperatures soar in London, Wimbledon organizers ensure fans and players stay cool. Last week’s record heat led to high demand for air-conditioning units among players renting nearby homes. The tournament offers hydration stations and heat-rule breaks to cope with rising temperatures during matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | With The Temperatures Set To Rise Again In London | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:09 IST
Heatwave Hits Wimbledon: Keeping Cool On and Off The Court
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With temperatures on the rise again in London, Wimbledon organizers are stepping up measures to keep fans and players comfortable amid the heat.

Following last week's heatwave, which broke records for June, the new week of the tournament is expected to see temperatures hit 30 Celsius. The All England Club has increased awareness efforts, advising spectators to wear hats and take shade breaks, while also adding more water points around the grounds.

Players have scrambled to secure air-conditioning units for rented accommodations, although many had to settle for fans due to high demand. Tennis London, an agency managing tournament accommodations, reported a surge in requests last week.

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