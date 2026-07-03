Thrills and Contracts: Latest Updates from the World of Sports

Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Report Javonte Green Back With Pistons On Year Contract Forward Javonte Green Is Returning To The Detroit Pistons On A Oneyear

In the latest sports news, Javonte Green returns to the Detroit Pistons on a one-year deal worth $3.95 million, according to ESPN. Last season, Green played all 82 games with the Pistons. Meanwhile, Neemias Queta secures a four-year, $56 million extension with the Boston Celtics, as his agent confirmed the details.

On the baseball field, Bryce Miller shone for the Seattle Mariners, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and leading his team to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Notably, in Wimbledon tennis, Amanda Anisimova and Novak Djokovic celebrated victories, with Djokovic matching Roger Federer's all-time win record at the tournament.

Kyle Lowry, a stalwart of 20 NBA seasons, plans to retire with the Toronto Raptors, signing a symbolic one-day contract. In soccer, ticket prices for the England vs Mexico World Cup match have soared, causing frustration among fans. Additionally, Jaylen Brown expressed mixed feelings following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.