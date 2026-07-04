Caitlin Clark Speaks Out Against Harassment in WNBA

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark strongly criticized the harassment directed towards players and coaches in the WNBA, following an incident involving Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas. Despite measures to protect player safety, Clark expresses concern over the league's ongoing issues with officiating and the media's focus on negative narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Condemned Harassment Towards Players And Coaches In The Wnba On Friday | Updated: 04-07-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 02:52 IST
Caitlin Clark Speaks Out Against Harassment in WNBA

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has taken a strong stance against the increasing harassment faced by players and coaches in the WNBA. Her remarks come in the aftermath of an incident involving Phoenix Mercury's six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas, who made contact with Clark's throat during a June 24 game. The league's response—a one-game suspension for Thomas—was met with criticism for missing the foul's original call.

This issue has sparked widespread discussion, with Thomas herself facing online harassment and threats. Addressing the media, Clark emphasized that harassment is unacceptable, whether directed at opponents, teammates, or coaches. She expressed regret over how the incident has dominated media coverage, saying it detracts from the league's accomplishments.

Clark, who drew unprecedented attention to women's basketball with her collegiate success, has witnessed how the WNBA's growing popularity results in increased player vulnerability. The league has enacted a program to enhance player safety amid ongoing complaints about racist and sexist abuse. Despite these measures, Clark remains critical of the officiating and the skewed media narrative surrounding the incident.

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