Valarie Sion Soars to Victory at Prefontaine Classic

Backtoback Olympic Womens Discus Champion Valarie Sion Won Her Event With A Best Throw Of Metres As The Prefontaine Classic Got Underway On Friday In Eugene

Valarie Sion, the back-to-back Olympic champion in women's discus, showcased her exceptional skills once again at the Prefontaine Classic held on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Achieving a remarkable throw of 68.64 metres, Sion clinched the top spot in her event with ease.

Her performance sets the stage for an exciting season ahead in the world of athletics.