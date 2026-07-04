Valarie Sion Soars to Victory at Prefontaine Classic
Olympic champion Valarie Sion secured another victory in women's discus with a throw of 68.64 metres during the annual Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.
Valarie Sion, the back-to-back Olympic champion in women's discus, showcased her exceptional skills once again at the Prefontaine Classic held on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Achieving a remarkable throw of 68.64 metres, Sion clinched the top spot in her event with ease.
Her performance sets the stage for an exciting season ahead in the world of athletics.