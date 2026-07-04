Valarie Sion Soars to Victory at Prefontaine Classic

Olympic champion Valarie Sion secured another victory in women's discus with a throw of 68.64 metres during the annual Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Backtoback Olympic Womens Discus Champion Valarie Sion Won Her Event With A Best Throw Of Metres As The Prefontaine Classic Got Underway On Friday In Eugene | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:08 IST
Valarie Sion Soars to Victory at Prefontaine Classic

Valarie Sion, the back-to-back Olympic champion in women's discus, showcased her exceptional skills once again at the Prefontaine Classic held on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Achieving a remarkable throw of 68.64 metres, Sion clinched the top spot in her event with ease.

Her performance sets the stage for an exciting season ahead in the world of athletics.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026