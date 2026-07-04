Cabo Verde's World Cup Debut: A Tale of Resilience and Pride

In a remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 debut, Cabo Verde's head coach Bubista proudly reflected on his team's performance, noting, "We dignify what our country is. We showed our identity." Although Cabo Verde did not secure a win, their journey concluded with triumph as they captivated the world with their spirited play.

The team, in their first-ever World Cup, secured memorable draws against top-tier teams including European champions Spain and former winners Uruguay, earning them a coveted spot in the round of 32. Their match against Lionel Messi-led Argentina was particularly notable, pushing the reigning champions to extra time due to Cabo Verde's strong defensive display led by standout goalkeeper Vozinha.

Despite Argentina's early breakthrough with Messi leading the charge, Cabo Verde answered back with goals from Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral during the clash, ultimately succumbing to an unfortunate own goal by Diney Borges. Yet, Cabo Verde exits the tournament with heads held high, having won the hearts of many for their tenacity and hard-fought battles against the odds.