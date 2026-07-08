Mysterious Disappearance of Cargo Plane Sparks Aviation Safety Concerns

A cargo plane traveling from Sharjah to Karachi mysteriously disappeared from radar screens over the Arabian Sea, as reported by Dawn. The K2 Airways Boeing 737-400, with five crew members on board, lost communication roughly 300 kilometers west of Karachi during its approach, according to aviation officials.

The aircraft's captain reported a technical issue in-flight and sought navigation assistance. At 9:18 pm, the crew notified the Karachi Area Control Centre of a tracking instrument malfunction. However, within minutes, the plane began a rapid descent, executing an unexpected course change before communication was entirely lost.

The incident highlights Pakistan's aviation safety challenges, echoing past tragedies such as the 2020 Pakistan International Airlines crash. Systemic issues and human error were cited in the past, further urging scrutiny of air traffic and operational protocols. FlightRadar data suggested a sudden altitude loss, accentuating the need for rigorous safety oversight.