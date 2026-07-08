NATO Chief Supports US Strikes on Iran Amid Ceasefire Tensions

The New Attacks By The Us On Iran Were Absolutely Necessary

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended U.S. military actions against Iran, calling the strikes 'absolutely necessary' due to Iran's reported ceasefire violations. The decision came after Iranian projectiles hit three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. also withdrew Iran's license to sell oil, intensifying the existing tension. Rutte expressed support for a robust American reaction to these provocations, highlighting the importance of maintaining international peace.

The NATO summit in Ankara focused on convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to reaffirm his commitment to the alliance, despite disagreements over military involvement in Iran. Rutte emphasized the need for European countries and Canada to match U.S. defense spending.