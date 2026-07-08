NATO Chief Supports US Strikes on Iran Amid Ceasefire Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte justified the recent U.S. strikes on Iran, citing violations of a fragile ceasefire. The U.S. also revoked Iran's oil-selling license after tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. European leaders strive to ensure U.S. commitment to NATO amid spending disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The New Attacks By The Us On Iran Were Absolutely Necessary | Updated: 08-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 11:38 IST
NATO Chief Supports US Strikes on Iran Amid Ceasefire Tensions
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended U.S. military actions against Iran, calling the strikes 'absolutely necessary' due to Iran's reported ceasefire violations. The decision came after Iranian projectiles hit three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. also withdrew Iran's license to sell oil, intensifying the existing tension. Rutte expressed support for a robust American reaction to these provocations, highlighting the importance of maintaining international peace.

The NATO summit in Ankara focused on convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to reaffirm his commitment to the alliance, despite disagreements over military involvement in Iran. Rutte emphasized the need for European countries and Canada to match U.S. defense spending.

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