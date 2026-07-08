Mob Malice: Young Man Abducted and Beaten to Death Spurs Swift Police Action

A 24-year-old man, Abhimanyu Sahu from Dalimbamada village, was allegedly abducted and murdered in Nayagarh district, sparking a police investigation. Authorities are questioning several individuals following the grim discovery of Sahu's body, which was found in the Dahuka River after an alleged assault involving a bloodstained wrench.

The incident, reportedly linked to a four-year-long land dispute, unfolded after a purported 'kangaroo court' meeting in the village. Sahu's family claims they faced social ostracism, intensifying community tensions. Police swiftly responded by arresting eight youths suspected of involvement in the crime.

Superintendent of Police Subhendu Patra stated that the information reached the authorities with some delay but assured the public of rapid action thereafter. As investigations proceed, the court trial has been set for today, providing a glimpse of potential justice for the Sahu family.