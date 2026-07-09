The White House Has Defended Its Handling Of Irans Visa Restrictions During The World Cup

The White House defended its approach to Iran's visa issues during the World Cup, with Andrew Giuliani emphasizing the advantageous choice of Tijuana, Mexico, over Tucson as the team base. Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, noted that the cross-border logistics were smooth despite complaints from Iran.

The arrangement came after last-minute negotiations by the Iranian Football Federation, amid doubts about visa approvals for entry into the U.S. 'It's important to point out that the Iranians chose to go to Tijuana. We were happy with that choice,' Giuliani stated.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed her government's willingness to host the Iranian squad, highlighting that the U.S. did not want them. The situation ensured that no individuals with ties to Iran's IRGC entered the U.S. under false pretenses, according to Giuliani.

While Iran's players received visas shortly before their first match, some staff members faced entry denial, sparking tensions about logistical fairness. Giuliani defended the travel setup, comparing it to the U.S. team's travel challenges.

Iran was allowed early entry for their Seattle match, with Giuliani noting efforts to ensure parity. After their elimination, Iran expressed gratitude to Tijuana, calling it a 'second home.' The team was required to exit the U.S. immediately after matches as per DHS guidelines.