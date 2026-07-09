"Australia a brand within world of sports, India is also undergoing a transformation": PM Modi in Melbourne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India's rising stature in the world of sports and brand Australia, expressing optimism that the partnership between the two countries will "continue to expand." PM Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' event during his three-day visit to Australia on Thursday.

Speaking to the audience, PM Modi said that sports is one of the sectors that "further strengthens the bond between two nations". He also brought up India's successful 'Khelo India' initiative, through which a pool of players is prepared right from the school level and 'Khelo India Games', which take place at a variety of levels, giving people across different communities and both genders a chance to excel at sports. "There is another sector that further strengthens the bond between our two nations: sports. Australia is a brand in itself within the world of sports. However, the sports ecosystem in India is also undergoing a transformation... You must have heard about Khelo India. This initiative prepares a pool of players right from the school level. Khelo India Games take place, where lakhs of Indian athletes participate, and as per this mission, infrastructure is being prepared in remote areas of the country. Women are getting chances to excel in sports. Career opportunities are being made in sports, and sports are being connected to fitness. Indian athletes and teams are getting better and better. Indian is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is also a contender to host the 2036 Olympics. I am fully confident that the partnership between Australia and India in the field of sports will continue to expand," said PM Modi.

Further speaking on India's relations with Australia and its friendship with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he said, "Melbourne ne maidan maar liya hai. I am also deeply grateful to my friend--and a friend of India--Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. You were with us in Sydney, and today you have joined the Indian community here in Melbourne as well; in a way, things have come full circle. From Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium, to Melbourne, with its iconic stadium--we have been together at both places." "We have all seen how Prime Minister Albanese captures the hearts and minds of Indians whenever he speaks. You made a tremendous impact in Sydney, and you have captivated everyone here as well. When I visited Australia in 2014, it was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited in 28 years. And you might recall I said then that you would not have to wait another 28 years. This is my third visit in the last 12 years--a hat-trick of visits. This demonstrates the great heights that the relationship between India and Australia has reached. And do you know who played the biggest role in this? It was not Modi; it was all of you," he added.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia from July 8-10. (ANI)