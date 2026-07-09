Rugby-Japan leave winning line-up almost intact for Ireland test

Japan Have Made A Single Enforced Change To Their Team To Take On Ireland In The Nations Championship As Taira Main Replaces The Injured Kippei Ishida On The Left Wing Team Takuro Matsunaga

Japan have ​made a single ​enforced change to ‌their team ​to take on Ireland in the Nations Championship as Taira ‌Main replaces the injured Kippei Ishida on the left wing.

Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Yuya ⁠Hirose, ​11-Taira Main, 10-Ryunosuke Ito, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Jack Cornelsen, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (captain), 4-Harry ⁠Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Takato Okabe

Replacements: 16-Hayate Era, ⁠17-Sojiro Otsuka, ⁠18-Keijiro Tamefusa, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Itsuki Kamimura, 23-Sam Greene (Writing by ‌Mark ‌Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by ​Toby Chopra)