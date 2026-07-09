Rugby-Japan leave winning line-up almost intact for Ireland test

Japan have made a single enforced change to their team to face Ireland in the Nations Championship, with Taira Main replacing injured Kippei Ishida on the left wing.

Reuters | Japan Have Made A Single Enforced Change To Their Team To Take On Ireland In The Nations Championship As Taira Main Replaces The Injured Kippei Ishida On The Left Wing Team Takuro Matsunaga | Updated: 09-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 19:03 IST
Rugby-Japan leave winning line-up almost intact for Ireland test
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan have ​made a single ​enforced change to ‌their team ​to take on Ireland in the Nations Championship as Taira ‌Main replaces the injured Kippei Ishida on the left wing.

Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Yuya ⁠Hirose, ​11-Taira Main, 10-Ryunosuke Ito, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Jack Cornelsen, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (captain), 4-Harry ⁠Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Takato Okabe

Replacements: 16-Hayate Era, ⁠17-Sojiro Otsuka, ⁠18-Keijiro Tamefusa, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Itsuki Kamimura, 23-Sam Greene (Writing by ‌Mark ‌Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by ​Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026