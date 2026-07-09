Rugby-Japan leave winning line-up almost intact for Ireland test
Japan have made a single enforced change to their team to face Ireland in the Nations Championship, with Taira Main replacing injured Kippei Ishida on the left wing.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan have made a single enforced change to their team to take on Ireland in the Nations Championship as Taira Main replaces the injured Kippei Ishida on the left wing.
Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Yuya Hirose, 11-Taira Main, 10-Ryunosuke Ito, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Jack Cornelsen, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (captain), 4-Harry Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Takato Okabe
Replacements: 16-Hayate Era, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Keijiro Tamefusa, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Itsuki Kamimura, 23-Sam Greene (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)