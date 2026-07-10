Scheffler's Streak Ends: Unprecedented Cut at Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler's impressive streak of consecutive cuts ends at the Scottish Open as he finishes outside the cut mark. He scored a two-over-par 72, concluding at even par, missing the cut set at two under. Rory McIlroy advances, while Matt Fitzpatrick claims the new longest-cut streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottie Scheffler Left Himself In Unfamiliar Territory As His Nearly Fouryear Streak Of Making Cuts Came To An End On Friday At The Scottish Open Where Rory Mcilroy Was In Hot Pursuit Of Clubhouse Leaders Jordan Smith And Tom Kim World Number One Scheffler | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:51 IST
Scheffler's Streak Ends: Unprecedented Cut at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler found himself in unfamiliar territory as his nearly four-year streak of making cuts ended Friday at the Scottish Open. The world number one golfer posted a two-over-par 72, finishing even par at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, missing the cut of two under.

"I got off to a tough start," Scheffler commented after the game. He struggled with proximity to the hole, limiting his opportunities. This marked his second missed cut in four starts at this venue.

The last time Scheffler didn't make a cut was 1,428 days ago, at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick now leads with 28 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy made headway, staying in hot pursuit of clubhouse leaders Jordan Smith and Tom Kim.

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