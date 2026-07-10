Sinner Outshines Djokovic to Secure Wimbledon Final Spot

Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Ended Novak Djokovics Latest Bid To Claim A Record Th Grand Slam Title In Ruthless Fashion With A Win To Reach The Wimbledon Final On Friday The Searing Temperatures Of Previous Days Dipped For The Days Second Semifinal But Sinner Turned Up The Heat On The Yearold Djokovic Who Barely Laid A Glove On The Italian Sinner Will Bid For A Fifth Grand Slam Title On Sunday Against Germanys Alexander Zverev Who Ended The Dream Run Of British Wildcard Arthur Fery Earlier On Centre Court Top Seed Sinner Has Raised His Level Round By Round After A Tricky Start To His Title Defence And Was Dialled In From The First Game Against The Man He Lost To At The Same Stage Of This Years Australian Open He Did Not Face A Single Break Point For Nearly Two Hours On Friday By Which Time He Had The Match Under Control Djokovic Had Spent Hours On Court To Make His Th Wimbledon Semifinal

Jannik Sinner has thwarted Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title, defeating the veteran in straight sets at Wimbledon.

The young Italian, who lost to Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open, displayed remarkable skill to secure his place in the Wimbledon final.

Sinner will now face Alexander Zverev in what promises to be a thrilling championship match at the iconic tournament.