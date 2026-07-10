Nicky Hayen Takes the Helm at Burnley
Nicky Hayen has been appointed as the head coach of Burnley on a three-year contract. This move comes as part of the club's strategy to strengthen their performance in the Championship, aiming for promotion to the Premier League.
Burnley Football Club has announced the appointment of Nicky Hayen as the new head coach, effective immediately. Hayen has signed a three-year deal with the club, according to an official statement released on Friday.
This strategic decision aligns with Burnley's long-term vision of enhancing their squad's capabilities, targeting a successful run in the Championship.
The club's management expressed confidence in Hayen's leadership skills and coaching prowess as they work towards securing promotion to the Premier League.