Nicky Hayen Takes the Helm at Burnley

Nicky Hayen has been appointed as the head coach of Burnley on a three-year contract. This move comes as part of the club's strategy to strengthen their performance in the Championship, aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burnley Have Appointed Nicky Hayen As Head Coach On A Threeyear Contract | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:27 IST
Nicky Hayen Takes the Helm at Burnley
appointment

Burnley Football Club has announced the appointment of Nicky Hayen as the new head coach, effective immediately. Hayen has signed a three-year deal with the club, according to an official statement released on Friday.

This strategic decision aligns with Burnley's long-term vision of enhancing their squad's capabilities, targeting a successful run in the Championship.

The club's management expressed confidence in Hayen's leadership skills and coaching prowess as they work towards securing promotion to the Premier League.

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