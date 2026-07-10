Burnley Have Appointed Nicky Hayen As Head Coach On A Threeyear Contract

Burnley Football Club has announced the appointment of Nicky Hayen as the new head coach, effective immediately. Hayen has signed a three-year deal with the club, according to an official statement released on Friday.

This strategic decision aligns with Burnley's long-term vision of enhancing their squad's capabilities, targeting a successful run in the Championship.

The club's management expressed confidence in Hayen's leadership skills and coaching prowess as they work towards securing promotion to the Premier League.