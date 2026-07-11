Spurs Lock In Rising Star Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have secured Victor Wembanyama on a multi-year extension. The 22-year-old Frenchman, a standout in the NBA, led the league in blocks and became the youngest Defensive Player of the Year, guiding the Spurs to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The San Antonio Spurs Have Signed Frenchman Victor Wembanyama To A Multiyear Contract Extension | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:27 IST
Spurs Lock In Rising Star Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have signed 22-year-old French sensation Victor Wembanyama to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday. While financial details of the deal remain confidential, the significance of the retention is clear.

"Spurs family, I'm here to stay. Whatever it takes," Wembanyama declared on social media. The young star became the youngest recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award and played a pivotal role in leading the Spurs to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell to the New York Knicks in five games.

An impressive pick, Wembanyama was the first overall choice in the 2023 NBA Draft. He set career highs by averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 64 games. Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama also led the league with 3.08 blocks per game and registered 1.03 steals, joining an elite group of players with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks per game in a season.

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