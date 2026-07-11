Typhoon Bavi: A Storm of Disruption

Typhoon Bavi hit Japan's Sakishima islands with severe rainfall and winds, affecting flights and ferry services. Taiwan took preventive measures by evacuating over 14,000 individuals. Bavi, although weakening, posed significant threats to the region, with forecasts of heavy rain as it approached China's Wenzhou city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Typhoon Bavi Pummelled Japans Southern Sakishima Island Chain With Heavy Rain And Violent Winds On Saturday As It Headed Towards Taiwan | Updated: 11-07-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 07:23 IST
Typhoon Bavi: A Storm of Disruption

Typhoon Bavi aggressively struck Japan's southern Sakishima island chain on Saturday, drenching the region with intense rain and fierce winds as it moved toward Taiwan. The authorities raised alarms for potential flooding and landslides across affected areas.

The island of Ishigaki, within Okinawa prefecture, braced for the storm's impact, witnessing debris carried across deserted streets and rattled boats in harbors due to storm-induced currents. Flights and ferry operations in Ishigaki, a favored tourist locality, were completely suspended.

Meanwhile, Taiwan preemptively evacuated over 14,000 citizens predominantly from high-risk mountainous regions. Though Bavi is not projected to directly hit Taiwan, substantial rainfall up to a meter was anticipated. The typhoon is expected to make its next approach toward Wenzhou city in eastern China.

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