Will Jordan's Historic Triumphant Try Record
Will Jordan set a new record for New Zealand by scoring his 50th try during the All Blacks' significant 47-17 victory over Italy in the Nations Championship. Jordan's remarkable performance included a hat-trick, helping his team maintain a strong start under the leadership of new coach Dave Rennie.
New Zealand's Will Jordan made history with his 50th try, leading the All Blacks to a commanding 47-17 win over Italy in the Nations Championship. The talented wingman smashed Doug Howlett's previous record during Saturday's match at Wellington Regional Stadium.
"It's incredibly humbling. As a winger, I'm often the beneficiary of team efforts," shared the 28-year-old Jordan. His outstanding play, which included a hat-trick, underscores his key role in the team's success under new coach Dave Rennie, who celebrated back-to-back victories.
The Italian side struggled, especially after Niccolo Cannone's dismissal, leaving them disadvantaged. Anton Segner debuted as the first German-born All Black, adding to the historic night. Jordie Barrett's playmaking was pivotal in Jordan's try-scoring feat, further thrilling the crowd.