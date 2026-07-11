Will Jordan's Historic Triumphant Try Record

Will Jordan set a new record for New Zealand by scoring his 50th try during the All Blacks' significant 47-17 victory over Italy in the Nations Championship. Jordan's remarkable performance included a hat-trick, helping his team maintain a strong start under the leadership of new coach Dave Rennie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Will Jordan Scored A Record Th Try For New Zealand In A Hattrick As The All Blacks Thrashed Italy In The Nations Championship Test On Saturday The Prolific Outside Back Touched Down Once In The First Half And Twice In Three Minutes After Halftime At Wellington Regional Stadium To Eclipse Doug Howletts Record Against The Outclassed Italians Its Hugely Humbling | Updated: 11-07-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 13:53 IST
Will Jordan's Historic Triumphant Try Record

New Zealand's Will Jordan made history with his 50th try, leading the All Blacks to a commanding 47-17 win over Italy in the Nations Championship. The talented wingman smashed Doug Howlett's previous record during Saturday's match at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"It's incredibly humbling. As a winger, I'm often the beneficiary of team efforts," shared the 28-year-old Jordan. His outstanding play, which included a hat-trick, underscores his key role in the team's success under new coach Dave Rennie, who celebrated back-to-back victories.

The Italian side struggled, especially after Niccolo Cannone's dismissal, leaving them disadvantaged. Anton Segner debuted as the first German-born All Black, adding to the historic night. Jordie Barrett's playmaking was pivotal in Jordan's try-scoring feat, further thrilling the crowd.

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