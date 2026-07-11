Will Jordan's Hat-Trick Sets New Record for All Blacks

Will Jordan sets a new record for New Zealand with his 50th try as the All Blacks defeat Italy 47-17 in the Nations Championship. New coach Dave Rennie celebrates back-to-back wins. A red card for Italy's Niccolo Cannone leaves the visitors undermanned, contributing to their defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Will Jordan Grabbed A Hattrick Of Tries Including A Record Th For New Zealand As The All Blacks Thrashed Italy In The Nations Championship Test On Saturday Jordan Touched Down Once In The First Half And Twice In Three Minutes After Halftime At Wellington Regional Stadium To Eclipse Doug Howletts Record Against The Outclassed Italians New All Blacks Coach Dave Rennie Now Has Backtoback Wins In His First Matches In Charge | Updated: 11-07-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 12:59 IST
Will Jordan's Hat-Trick Sets New Record for All Blacks

Will Jordan marked a historic achievement by scoring a hat-trick of tries, including a record-setting 50th, as New Zealand's All Blacks dominated Italy 47-17 in their Nations Championship clash on Saturday.

Under the guidance of new coach Dave Rennie, who has now secured consecutive victories, the All Blacks showcased their prowess once again following last week's narrow win against France.

Italy's struggles were compounded by a red card for Niccolo Cannone after a head-butting incident, further weakening their efforts at Wellington Regional Stadium. Despite efforts from Tommaso Menoncello and Leonardo Marin, Italy fell short in the contest.

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