Will Jordan's Hat-Trick Sets New Record for All Blacks
Will Jordan sets a new record for New Zealand with his 50th try as the All Blacks defeat Italy 47-17 in the Nations Championship. New coach Dave Rennie celebrates back-to-back wins. A red card for Italy's Niccolo Cannone leaves the visitors undermanned, contributing to their defeat.
Will Jordan marked a historic achievement by scoring a hat-trick of tries, including a record-setting 50th, as New Zealand's All Blacks dominated Italy 47-17 in their Nations Championship clash on Saturday.
Under the guidance of new coach Dave Rennie, who has now secured consecutive victories, the All Blacks showcased their prowess once again following last week's narrow win against France.
Italy's struggles were compounded by a red card for Niccolo Cannone after a head-butting incident, further weakening their efforts at Wellington Regional Stadium. Despite efforts from Tommaso Menoncello and Leonardo Marin, Italy fell short in the contest.
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