Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Said On Saturday That Avenging His Slain Predecessor And Father Was The Demand Of The Nation And Must Certainly Take Place

In a decisive statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has asserted that avenging the death of his predecessor and father is not just a personal issue but a national demand. The declaration was made via a written message shared on his Telegram account, emphasizing the collective sentiment.

The statement coincided with the funeral ceremonies for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in what has been described as U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. The delay in the funeral underscored the heavy sentiment attached to his demise.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei reiterated his vow to pursue retribution for the martyred leader, promising justice against those deemed responsible for such actions, which reflect a broader historical conflict between the involved nations.