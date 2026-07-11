Iran's Supreme Leader Calls for Vengeance: A Nation's Demand
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has declared the nation's demand for avenging his slain predecessor and father. In a message on his Telegram account, he emphasized the importance of seeking justice against those responsible for the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In a decisive statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has asserted that avenging the death of his predecessor and father is not just a personal issue but a national demand. The declaration was made via a written message shared on his Telegram account, emphasizing the collective sentiment.
The statement coincided with the funeral ceremonies for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in what has been described as U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. The delay in the funeral underscored the heavy sentiment attached to his demise.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei reiterated his vow to pursue retribution for the martyred leader, promising justice against those deemed responsible for such actions, which reflect a broader historical conflict between the involved nations.