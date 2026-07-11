Grandidier-Nkanang's Dazzling Test Debut: France Overpowers Australia 42-26

On his test debut, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang scored two tries, helping France come from behind to beat Australia 42-26 in the Nations Championship in Brisbane. France rallied from 21-12 at halftime, scoring 30 unanswered points. They go into their final match against Japan with newfound confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Winger Aaron Grandidiernkanang Scored A Brace Of Tries On Test Debut As France Came From Behind To Crush Australia In Their Nations Championship Match In Brisbane On Saturday Among Eight Changes To Frances Starting | Updated: 11-07-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 16:21 IST
Grandidier-Nkanang's Dazzling Test Debut: France Overpowers Australia 42-26

Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang announced his arrival in international rugby with two crucial tries as France surged past Australia in a commanding 42-26 victory. Despite trailing 21-12 at halftime after two early tries from Fraser McReight, France unleashed a relentless second-half performance, scoring 30 consecutive points to secure a bonus-point win.

The French victory was a statement of intent for the Six Nations champions, who rebounded from last week's close defeat against New Zealand. Grandidier-Nkanang's touches of magic combined with discipline from Romain Ntamack and tactical prowess saw France through a formidable challenge in Brisbane.

As they look forward to facing Japan next, the Les Bleus can draw strength from this emphatic win. Meanwhile, Australia, with only one win in their past ten matches, face Italy hoping to salvage some pride before a change in leadership, as upcoming coach Les Kiss takes the helm following Schmidt's final match.

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