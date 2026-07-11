Juergen Klopp Poised to Lead Germany's National Football Team

Germany's Football Association has engaged in discussions with coach Juergen Klopp in New York. The DFB is optimistic about securing him as head coach for the national football team, following the team's recent World Cup exit. Further negotiations are anticipated, contingent upon agreement with his current employer, Red Bull.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germanys Football Association Has Completed First Discussions With Coach Juergen Klopp In New York | Updated: 11-07-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 21:56 IST
Juergen Klopp Poised to Lead Germany's National Football Team

The German Football Association (DFB) has initiated talks with renowned coach Juergen Klopp, aiming to appoint him as the national team's head coach. Discussions took place in New York, where DFB officials expressed confidence in reaching an agreement.

Klopp, currently Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer and a pundit for Germany's Magenta TV during the World Cup, was identified as the preferred successor to former coach Julian Nagelsmann. This comes in the wake of Germany's disappointing round-of-32 exit in the World Cup against Paraguay.

Negotiations are set to continue, with both parties optimistic about concluding a successful deal, pending an agreement with Red Bull. The DFB emphasized the necessity of final approvals from their governing bodies before any contract is finalized.

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