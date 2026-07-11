Tim Merlier's Last-Gasp Win: A Belgian Cyclist Triumph

Tim Merlier of Belgium seized his second consecutive sprint stage victory at the prestigious Tour de France on Saturday. As a member of the Soudal Quick-Step team, Merlier showcased strategic acumen and sheer power in stage eight, executing a decisive attack with just 400 meters remaining.

The stage saw Merlier overtake prominent cyclists including Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay, edging them out in an intense finish. Tadej Pogacar retained his overall lead, with Jonas Vingegaard trailing by 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

The race featured dynamic developments, with early breakaways and strategic maneuvers. Merlier remained poised and patient, waiting for the opportune moment to catapult to victory, defying the grueling heat and competition to claim another Tour win.