Tim Merlier's Last-Gasp Win: A Belgian Cyclist Triumph

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier secured his second consecutive sprint stage victory at the Tour de France. In stage eight, Merlier executed a late attack to surpass competitors like Philipsen and Girmay. Despite challenges, Merlier's strategic timing led to his victory, while Pogacar maintained his overall lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgian Tim Merlier Claimed His Second Straight Tour De France Sprint Stage Win On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 21:55 IST
Tim Merlier's Last-Gasp Win: A Belgian Cyclist Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tim Merlier of Belgium seized his second consecutive sprint stage victory at the prestigious Tour de France on Saturday. As a member of the Soudal Quick-Step team, Merlier showcased strategic acumen and sheer power in stage eight, executing a decisive attack with just 400 meters remaining.

The stage saw Merlier overtake prominent cyclists including Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay, edging them out in an intense finish. Tadej Pogacar retained his overall lead, with Jonas Vingegaard trailing by 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

The race featured dynamic developments, with early breakaways and strategic maneuvers. Merlier remained poised and patient, waiting for the opportune moment to catapult to victory, defying the grueling heat and competition to claim another Tour win.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026